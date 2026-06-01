Storm surge explained: Why it's the deadliest threat hurricanes bring to coastlines

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Storm surge is the most deadly and destructive force associated with hurricanes, capable of eroding beaches, roadways, boats, and buildings as floodwaters move inland. Rivers and lakes can also be affected, compounding the flooding threat.

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What is storm surge

Storm surge is not driven by wind alone. Tides play a significant role in how severe the surge becomes.

At low tide, when a storm is well offshore, the threat is limited — but that is also the time to begin listening to local officials and preparing to evacuate if landfall appears likely.

As the storm moves closer to shore, the situation changes. Higher tides can worsen conditions, but the most dangerous moment comes just before the eyewall reaches land. At that point, water begins rolling in over shallow portions of the beach, building on top of itself. Anyone who has not yet evacuated should do so immediately.

When the eyewall — the strongest part of the hurricane in terms of wind — makes landfall, it pushes even more water inland, compounding what has already accumulated. At that stage, tides become less of a factor. The storm's full strength drives water well inland, where it can interact with rivers and lakes, pushing floodwaters even further from the coast.

What should you do?

Evacuate. Follow the guidance of county officials, and if you are in a designated evacuation zone, leave.

If evacuation is not possible, move to higher ground — rooftops, hilltops, or any elevated area. Because storm surge can travel far inland through rivers and lakes, elevation matters even for those who do not live on the shoreline.

Staying above 30 feet in elevation is generally considered a safe threshold, as storm surge rarely reaches that height. It can, but the best course of action remains evacuation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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