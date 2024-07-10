Storm coverage stays widespread Wednesday but decreases for late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday brings us into midweek and another repeat of the earlier week's forecast.

Highs top out in the low 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s if you miss out on rain chances Wednesday afternoon.

Skies become overcast by midday with widespread showers and storms expected to move west to east throughout midday into early evening.

Moisture is being wrapped in around a high to our southeast and trapped under a boundary made by a cold front that becomes stationary to our northwest.

As the front moves a little closer, it will stall across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend allowing slightly 'drier' air to arrive.

Highs still climb to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday, but at least it will be a little less 'sticky.'