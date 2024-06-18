Storm chances remain isolated through midweek in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Easterly wind keeps temperatures warm and humidity high in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday.

Things are going to stay warm throughout the next few days with highs topping out in the mid-90s.

The only saving grace from the hot, humid weather will be temporary relief with a breeze!

Breezy conditions are expected throughout the day. Gusts will be up to 10-15 MPH.

Rain chances stay isolated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain will be very isolated throughout our area with only a handful of us seeing a light shower or hearing a rumble of thunder.

No widespread showers are expected until we head into late-week.

Even then, scattered storms will impact less than half of us, but more storms will be brewing throughout the area Thursday through Sunday.