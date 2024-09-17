Storm chances decrease through late-week with storms still active Tuesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a little taste of Fall in the air across our neighborhoods Tuesday morning!

Afternoon storms develop across the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon as a trough lifts to the north.

This area of troughing mostly stays to our west, so most activity during Tuesday morning hours will stay west with it.

Through Tuesday afternoon, the trough will slide slightly east into our Big Bend neighborhoods.

That will be when we can expect rain and storm chances to develop across the Big Bend coastline- especially the southeast side of the Big Bend.

Storm activity is less likely to develop in our South Georgia neighborhoods Tuesday, but that will change for Wednesday.

Wednesday our chances of storms will be isolated, but we still have a west to east movement of storms possible in our western neighborhoods in South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Drier air returns and storms will be a thing of the past for our weekend plans! Lots of sunshine and fall-like temperatures are in store for early mornings, too!