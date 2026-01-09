Storm Chance Update For Saturday Night

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A cold front will push through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As a result showers can pop up as early as 7 P.M., with a line of showers by around 10 P.M. While these do have the potential to be severe or strong outside of our area, as they cross in, they will weaken. Only a small portion of our viewing area will be in Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. If any severe storms do enter our area the threats will be strong gusts around 60mph, and small hail, in the northwest. They will lose considerable strength and remain just rain, with minimal thunder, as they approach our central counties.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around a tenth of an inch. Overall the rain should not impact daytime activities. Most of the rain will come long after the sun sets Saturday, and end long before the sun rises on Sunday.

