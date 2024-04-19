Sticky end to the week with warm temperatures and high humidity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs climb to the warmest they've been this season.

Friday's highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s!

Temperatures continue to trend upwards as well as humidity.

Dew point temperatures will be in the upper 60s Friday.

This means we are in for a warm and humid day!

Saturday humidity levels stay high as highs still top out in the low 90s.

A spotty shower Saturday evening cannot be ruled out for parts of our neighborhoods, but this will not be a washout.

Sunday evening scattered showers and storms will move through. These will start Sunday evening and last through Monday morning.

We dry up as quickly as Tuesday, so showers will be short-lived.