Sticky and humid with showers Thursday before dry, cool, crips air arrives!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The few days we've been humid, overcast, and sticky is almost behind us!

Dry, crisp days are ahead!

We have to get through our Wednesday of overcast skies with extra humidity for the afternoon and evening.

A cold front arrives Thursday. This will bring a rainy forecast for us for Thursday morning and afternoon.

Before you know it, we will be searching the drawers for sunglasses that we haven't used in a while!

Sunshine returns Friday!

Highs Friday only jump to the low 70s with some mornings this weekend starting in the mid 40s!

Fall weather is back!