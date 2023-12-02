Steady rain today has caused flooding concerns today with more rain on the way tonight and tomorrow

ENTER DATELINE — It's been a very wet and dreary day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with long periods of steady rain across the region. In the past 24 hours, radar estimates of up to 10 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Wakulla county, with more rain on the way. A Flood Watch is now in effect for most areas west of the I-75 corridor, including Bainbridge, Tallahassee, Thomasville, Valdosta, and Madison. This is due to excessive rainfall that has already fallen, with more rain expected. Low lying areas are especially vulnerable to flooding.

Temperatures across the region are in the mid to upper 60s, and they will slowly fall into the mid 60s for lows overnight. Temperature wise, it will be a mild evening, but long periods of steady rain will continue throughout the area. Additional rainfall totaling 1-2 inches is expected across the area, with some localized areas seeing more. While rain is causing flooding concerns, this is good news for areas still suffering from drought in southern Georgia, including Bainbridge, where nearly 3 inches of rain has fallen so far.

Tomorrow will start with periods of steady rain in the morning across the region, but rain will gradually taper off heading into the afternoon hours. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, but rain will move out as the day goes on. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. This will set up a drier Monday, but skies will remain mostly overcast for much of the first day of the workweek. Skies begin to clear with periods of sun starting on Tuesday, but highs will also fall into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. This will continue throughout the workweek before highs warm back into the 70s by next weekend.

Stay dry this weekend and remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter flooded roadways!