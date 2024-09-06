Steady, heavy rain moves in Friday for some neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A flood watch is in effect for Franklin and Liberty counties until Saturday evening.

Heavy, steady rain is possible in these two counties as a low pressure system moves closer to the Big Bend later Friday afternoon.

Steady rain is not out of the question for other parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia, too.

Friday looks to be soggy for almost everyone from the afternoon through evening.

Saturday brings another round of steady showers and storms, too.

Highs only hold in the mid to low 80s these next few days.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s next week with less rain in the forecast.

