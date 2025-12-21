Staying warm on the first day of winter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winter is here, but it is still feeling like early fall as temperatures are staying in the 70s and will continue to do so throughout the week.

A cold front is working its way through our area, but it is very weak so won't be able to bring temperatures down a whole lot. Overnight lows will only get down into the 40s overnight Sunday with daytime highs Monday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another thing that won't be changing for a little while is the clear conditions. Plenty of sunshine is in store for Christmas week with a few clouds sprinkled in.

As of right now Christmas day is looking to be one of the warmest days of the week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The next shot for rain looks to be sometime next weekend or early next week due to another front.

