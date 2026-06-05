Staying sunny and dry through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Get out and enjoy the dry and warm weekend we have in store!

Highs will climb into the low 90s over the weekend, so make sure you are staying hydrated!

However, the humidity will hold off for a few more days.

A high pressure to our north is keeping us dry, and once that shifts to the east, it will begin to slowly push moisture in from the Atlantic. So higher humidity won't return until Tuesday.

Due to this, rain chances are also expected to stay low, leaving us with lots of sunshine!

Overnight lows will also climb back to the low to mid 70s over the next couple of nights.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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