Staying hydrated with heat and sunshine in Friday's forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us to the end of the week and end of the month.

We are kicking out May on a very warm note!

Highs Friday climb into the low to mid 90s!

High pressure off the Atlantic coastline will keep us mostly storm-free.

We cannot rule out a VERY stray shower to our east near the tri-state area.

Otherwise, things are going to be calm and sticky!

Saturday brings us into the new month and we have a few spotty showers for the first day of June.

Storms will not be widespread, but isolated storms will drive some of us off the lake or out of the pool for an hour or so while they pass.

Sunday more of us, especially closer to South Georgia, will have a better chance of seeing longer lasting storms with more widespread rain. Just under half of the area will receive rain and a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

The good news with the more widespread rain chances is that highs will be slightly cooler. They only top off in the upper 80s!

Have a great weekend, and stay safe!