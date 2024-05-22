Staying drier for another day or two before humidity AND heat mix for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on the rise this week!

Highs stay in the low 90s through midweek, but climb into the mid 90s by the weekend.

Humidity levels stay lower heading through Thursday.

The 'sticky' AND hot factor come into play this weekend as wind from the south brings warmer weather and high humidity back to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Temperatures for the weekend soar into the mid 90s. With humidity elevated, it will be even hotter at times.

Make sure you have plenty of water to drink throughout the hot, humid afternoons.

A very isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out each day through Sunday. Only a very spotty shower is possible, so most of us do not see rain or storms over the next 5 days.