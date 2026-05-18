Staying consistently hot and humid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions are set to remain the same as we move throughout the week with highs in the 90s and humidity levels on the higher side.

Overnight lows will stay on the warmer side and only get down to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds will continue to be southeasterly, pushing in moisture from the Atlantic. Rain chances will be featured each afternoon, but will be isolated until the end of the week.

A front approaches around Friday and is expected to stall to our north. This will allow more shower and storm activity to fire up throughout the weekend.

Severe chances remain low as of right now, and are expected to be summer-like showers and storms.

Heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90s as we move throughout the week.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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