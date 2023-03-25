State-line thunderstorms can be strong to severe today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slower-moving cold front will reach the tri-state region today. Showers and general thunderstorms will become scattered this morning around the Lake Seminole counties.

As the day warms and the front comes closer, southerly winds will increase and help in developing additional stronger thunderstorms that will move east in the late morning and afternoon hours.

Rain and storm activity will be scattered in nature, meaning any one location will not have a lengthy duration of rain and stormy conditions. But if and when stronger storms reach a certain spot, it can be intense with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and possible severe-weather elements of hail, damaging gust, and a brief tornado.

Severe storms are expected to be isolated in number throughout the day. But even with that in mind, a few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by such isolated activity.

It's a good idea to be in the know about weather developments today, through our news and weather apps (search "WTXL" in your device's app store) and following our social media channels.