Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

State-line thunderstorms can be strong to severe today

What you Need to Know about Saturday's storms (03/25/2023)
abc 27 first to know weather
What you Need to Know about Saturday's storms (03/25/2023)<br/>
What you Need to Know about Saturday's storms (03/25/2023)
Saturday severe weather risk (03/25/2023)
Saturday local storm hazard scale (03/25/2023)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 08:41:47-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slower-moving cold front will reach the tri-state region today. Showers and general thunderstorms will become scattered this morning around the Lake Seminole counties.

As the day warms and the front comes closer, southerly winds will increase and help in developing additional stronger thunderstorms that will move east in the late morning and afternoon hours.

Rain and storm activity will be scattered in nature, meaning any one location will not have a lengthy duration of rain and stormy conditions. But if and when stronger storms reach a certain spot, it can be intense with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and possible severe-weather elements of hail, damaging gust, and a brief tornado.

Severe storms are expected to be isolated in number throughout the day. But even with that in mind, a few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by such isolated activity.

It's a good idea to be in the know about weather developments today, through our news and weather apps (search "WTXL" in your device's app store) and following our social media channels.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.