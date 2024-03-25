Starting the week off dry with storms returning Tuesday and Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday kicks off the new week with breezy conditions. Wind out of the east turns out of the southeast later Monday afternoon.

Gusts could each up to 20 MPH Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the west, and ahead of that front, storm activity will increase Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The cold front looks to approach our area then stall meaning heavy rain is possible before the front can move through.

Gusty wind and heavy rain will be the main threats to our area, especially the tri-state area to Tallahassee and west.

These areas are under a 'marginal' or isolated risk of seeing severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

We will keep you up-to-date, and you will be the first to know of any major changes and impacts to your neighborhood.