Starting the week off cloudy and rainy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Easter!

Although we started the holiday off with sunshine, clouds have moved in ahead of the front and will be joined by showers throughout the night.

The front is very slow moving, so it will take it's time coming and leaving the area, dragging plenty of moisture with it. Due to that, clouds will stick around and dew point temperatures will remain on the higher side until the front fully moves out Monday.

However, temperatures won't waste any time dropping. Lows Saturday night will get down into the 50s for everyone and highs will stay in the low 70s throughout Monday afternoon.

As for the rest of the week, shower activity will be in the come-and-go variety for a majority of it, before we finally start to see more sunshine and warmer temperatures towards the end.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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