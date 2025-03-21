Starting out cooler in mornings with sunshine for afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brr... here comes the cooler air again!

After Thursday's cold front passage, cooler air from the north fills into our neighborhoods.

That will leave us in the 30s and 40s for our Friday morning walk or drive to school and work.

By Friday afternoon, plenty of sunshine fills in overhead with highs bouncing up into the low 70s.

Drier air fills in for the weekend, so Saturday's start will be a chilly one, too.

A steady warming trend is underway Saturday afternoon as highs jump to the mid 70s and upper 70s by Sunday.

Our next chances of rain and storms return to the forecast Monday evening.

We are not concerned with a widespread severe threat Monday, but will keep an eye on the forecast for you, so you know when and what impacts to expect Monday night.

