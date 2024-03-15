Spotty storms to end the week, scattered to end the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heading out Friday morning, we will be greeted by warmer and humid weather.

Highs Friday top out in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds around.

A line of storms marches across the southeast Friday afternoon.

By the time the line of storms and cold front move into our area, a lot of energy will be lost.

We cannot rule out a spotty shower or storm in South Georgia Friday afternoon.

This will not be a washout.

This goes for Saturday as well. A few spotty showers will be around for Saturday, too.

Sunday brings our next push of scattered storm activity.

More of us will see the rain and hear claps of thunder Sunday afternoon and evening.

Right now, most storms look to stay generic, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind are possible with some storms on Sunday.