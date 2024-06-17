Spotty storms to begin week become more scattered by weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning!

Starting our week off with HEAT and HUMIDITY- two things we are not stranger to at this point.

Mid-90s will be our highs this afternoon, and high humidity could make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Make sure you have extra water on hand, because it will be hard to cool off quickly if you get overheated.

Spotty storms are possible across Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods throughout the afternoon Monday through Wednesday, but these will not be a washout.

Scattered storm chances mean more of us have a chance of seeing rain and storms later in the week through the weekend.

We keep an eye on your weekend plan forecast throughout the week!