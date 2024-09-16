Watch Now
Spotty showers to start Monday morning with more sunshine on the way by end of week!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A light shower or two cannot be ruled out in our neighborhoods as we wake up and head out for the beginning of the work week.

Showers will be light with low impact for your morning drive to work.

Monday afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

We cannot rule out light showers here and there throughout the afternoon, but Tuesday brings more widespread afternoon chances of rain and thunderstorms.

More umbrellas and rain jackets will be needed across our neighborhoods Tuesday, but it will be a good idea to have waterproof gear close both days.

By Wednesday, a spot storm cannot be ruled out, but rain chances are on the decline.

Thursday brings more sunshine, and we can keep out the sunglasses through the weekend!

Highs during the mid to late week afternoons will be in the mid to upper 80s with a sprinkle of a low 90s high here and there.

