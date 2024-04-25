Spotty showers not washing out any afternoon plans Thursday or Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs Thursday jump into the mid to upper 80s with humidity sliding back into our forecast.

This means we have enough heat and humidity to feel a little hotter Thursday afternoon.

It was inevitable that the drier days came to an end heading into mid to late Spring.

We cannot rule out some spotty showers inland Thursday or Friday afternoon.

Showers will be isolated and short-lived. You will not have to worry about a shower or storm lasting for hours. They will be brief, and not all of us will receive rain.

Friday the same setup occurs with spotty afternoon showers. Otherwise it will be another warm and humid afternoon.

If you are heading out to the Rose Festival in Thomasville this weekend, you may need to bring extra water and sun protection.

Weekend rain chance are lower with partly sunny skies and mid 80s around. It will still feel warm and humid.

Next week a big warm up is in store. We jump back into the upper 80s and low 90s again.