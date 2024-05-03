Spotty showers Friday become scattered Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday!!

Another warm day in play as highs hit the 90s!

Under mostly sunny skies and the heat, afternoon storms are possible across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Storms will be spotty, but you may still have to dodge brief downpours or take shelter to stay safe from lightning.

Saturday afternoon storms become more widespread.

Most of us will be, at least, hearing some rumbles of thunder. Others could be seeing moderate to heavy downpours within storms. Some gusty wind within storms is also possible.

Rain chances decrease from there.

Sunday afternoon some scattered storms are possible.

Monday only a spotty storm in the afternoon is forecast.

Tuesday through Thursday drier air moves in with more sunshine around. Highs keep climbing to the low 90s Sunday to nearly the mid 90s by Thursday of next week.