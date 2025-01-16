Spot showers early Thursday with sunshine arriving Friday ahead of rainy weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning brings showers to our neighborhoods.

Showers will be brief and light, so we are not expecting any kind of washout for Thursday morning.

By the afternoon, highs rise into the 60s as partly sunny skies fill overhead.

The best day to soak up the sunshine will be Friday.

Mostly sunny skies fill in ahead of a soggy weekend.

A cold front will slide through Saturday bringing rain chances to most of our neighborhoods for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Showers and a few storms linger into Sunday morning.

Rain moves out, and cold air fills in.

Highs next week top out in the low 40s with 30s as lows.

What we will be watching this colder period is moisture and its impacts to our area.

We have high confidence that temperatures will get cold. As far as rain's location and timing, confidence levels are lower.

Many models have rain and wintry mix holding to our west and south, but we cannot rule out an isolated area of moisture in our area during this time.

It is still too early to stay, with any real confidence, what exactly will play out during our colder period. We will keep a close eye on the timing and location of moisture as it relates to our neighborhoods and update you as confidence grows.