Spooky looking start to Friday the 13th with mist and fog around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a spooky start to our Friday the 13th start to this October morning.

Waking up and driving out to a foggy and misty start early Friday morning.

Visibility through early hours will be down to less than a mile is some areas of dense fog. You may have to get out the door a little earlier than usual with a slower drive expected on the way to work.

Temperatures are hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday morning.

Humid afternoons are in store Friday and Saturday as highs top out in the mid to low 80s.

Have no fear, a cold front is coming here!

A cold front slides through Saturday, pushing out clouds and bringing in drier air!

Temperatures drop Sunday to the mid 70s with low 70s for highs early next week!

Lows will be down into the 40s and 50s, so we will feel more like Fall than we do Friday.

Sunshine returns with this cooler weather, too.