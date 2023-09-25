Splashing through puddles most afternoons this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of us will use the sunglasses as the extra accessory Monday, but most change over to umbrellas Tuesday through Thursday.

The only spotty shower chances come across the Big Bend coastline, especially through the southeast side of the Big Bend, Monday afternoon.

Widespread shower and storm activity is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with some showers heavy at times.

Highs Monday will top out in the low 90s with highs dropping to the mid to low 80s for the rest of the week.

Drier air returns Friday. Showers stay isolated to the coastline again.

A dry and sunny weekend looks to return for next weekend.