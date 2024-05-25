Southern Georgia severe thunderstorm watch in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most southern Georgia counties in our local region, plus Jackson County, Fla., until 8:00 this evening.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are forecast to move southeast from central Alabama and the Chattahoochee River region. These storms will carry spots of downpours and excessive lightning. Severe-weather elements that are possible include large hail and stronger wind gusts that can cause some damage in affected neighborhoods.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the storm activity moves through Saturday afternoon and evening toward the state line.

Sporadic power outages are also possible, so it's a wise idea to have all electronic devices are charged.

