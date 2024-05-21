South Georgia voters head to the polls under sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — South Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday with lots of sunshine and warmer weather around.

Temperatures keep climbing this week has highs reach into the low 90s.

Drier air sticks around with lower humidity levels inland through midweek.

This means it will still feel hot, but with humidity levels on the lower side, we will at least not feel as sticky.

Highs jump into the mid 90s as warmer weather and humidity return late-week.

That is when it will not only be hot, but humid and sticky out. Make sure you grab plenty of water out for Memorial Day weekend plans.

A few spotty showers and storms will be possible Saturday through Memorial Day, but these will not be wash-out coverage storms.

You will just need to listen out for thunder and make sure you head indoors until storms pass. They will not last all day.