Some rain jackets needed as spotty showers develop Thursday afternoon

Spotty showers and storms possible Thursday afternoon
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 21, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings the highest coverage area of shower and storm possibilities.

Spotty storms develop later Thursday afternoon and evening, but not all of us will see the moisture.

These showers are not a washout.

We can expect drier air to return for the end of the week into the weekend.

Highs these next few days will slowly warm to the upper 80s through Sunday.

The 90s make a comeback in our forecast for early next week, but they don't last long term. Kind of like jorts or frosted tip hair?

