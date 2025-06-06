Soggy weekend ahead as showers remain in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keep those umbrellas handy through the weekend as stronger storms move through the area bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

As the storms clear throughout the night Friday, Saturday comes with a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms throughout the viewing area.

Although the storms will be scattered, it is possible that the isolated ones become severe with gusty winds up to 60mph and hail possible.

This marginal risk continues into Sunday for the Big Bend while South Georgia moves to a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.

Sunday's storms are expected to be more widespread compared to Saturday with a higher chance of severity.

Both Saturday and Sunday's storms will begin to make an appearance in the late morning and afternoon hours.

So, if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, make sure to have a backup as high rain chances stay in place.

