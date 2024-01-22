Soggy week ahead with warmer temperatures also returning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cold mornings will be a thing of the past.

While Monday we started in the 30s, lows will climb to the 50s and 60s throughout the week.

That's the coldest we will get!

Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s through the weekend!

This warmer air is also accompanied by cloud cover.

Blue skies may peek out from time to time, but mostly cloudy days are ahead.

Rain showers will also be isolated to scattered for Tuesday through the weekend, too.

Tuesday a few showers will be moving through from the southwest, but by the time Thursday and Friday move in, showers will be widespread.