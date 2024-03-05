Soggy Tuesday in store with a few embedded thunderstorms for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A large area of moderate to heavy showers enters the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning.

Pushing west to east, this area of rain will produce some isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Storms are expected to be non-severe, but some gusty wind is possible within some storms.

Rain totals will top out in the 1-2" range for most areas, with an isolated neighborhood or two getting 2"+.

Some areas of nuisance flooding are possible, meaning some pooling on roadways could lead to slick driving under heavy showers.

Rain timing will be early Tuesday through late Tuesday night.

Most showers exit by Wednesday early morning.

Our driest days will be Wednesday and Thursday where highs will once again top out in the low 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible late-Friday, but widespread storms look to return Saturday.