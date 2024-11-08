Soggy start with light showers lingering Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are almost to the weekend, but we drive out for the last day of the work week to soggy weather!

Some areas are receiving light showers, but some areas are under a pesky mist!

This mist is not quite rain but not quite... not rain.

Windshield wipers come on for a few minutes of your drive, and you can expect that humid, sticky feeling to linger into the afternoon.

Highs Friday top out in the mid 80s, but it could feel more like the upper 80s and low 90s!

It is almost an immediate sweat outbreak when you walk outside this afternoon.

Our weekend forecast looks to be a little more dry as far as rain goes.

As far as humidity goes, it will still be around for us.

Highs will be in the mid to low 80s this weekend, and we can expect the humidity to make it feel sticky and warm at times!

We cannot rule out a spot shower this weekend, but most areas will stay dry from rain.