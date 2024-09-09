Soggy start to the week with cloud cover and chances of rain Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Get the rain gear out for another soggy week. Expect overcast skies and hit or miss showers throughout the day, Monday.

Highs remain in the low to mid 80s throughout the week.

Soggy conditions are upon us through the end of the week with up to half of us receiving rain to start the work week and widespread showers then moving through to end the week.

We have a tropical system in the Gulf that will indirectly impact us throughout the week.

The future tropical system forms into Francine later this week and directly impacts the Texas and Louisiana coastline.

As this system moves closer to land in the U.S., and eventually to the north/northeast after landfall, then rain chances for our area increase.

The stationary front that is riding to the north of the tropical system will move north, too.

The front is limiting moisture amounts further inland in South Georgia now but will not later in the week.

This will allow for ample amounts of moisture to then fill in over our area over the next several days.

Light hit-or-miss showers are expected Monday- especially near the coastline, but more inland rain then returns as this Gulf tropical system moves north later in the week.