Soggy midweek start with more rain on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are waking up to cooler weather and rain on this Wednesday morning.

Hopefully the umbrellas or rain jackets are not too far away after use Tuesday.

A soggy start with cooler air means an extra layer under the waterproof layer may be necessary to keep warm.

Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 60s. Gusts could reach up to 25 MPH inland with the Forgotten Coast shoreline seeing up to 40-45 MPH gusts.

This weather pattern is thanks to a low in the Gulf that will be spinning to our west over the next 72 hours.

I would call this type of day a 'wash out' of any plans outdoors thanks to consistent rain on and off throughout the day.

Thursday brings similar conditions with higher rain chances throughout the morning and midday hours.

Rain moves out by Friday leaving us with a spotty shower chance.

The weekend brings drier, warmer air.