Soggy holiday weekend ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a big weekend ahead, the weather does not seem to cooperate with lots of rain activity expected throughout the weekend.

As a stationary front stalls overhead, lots of moisture will be present causing showers to move through Friday afternoon. These showers will fizzle out overnight, but return Saturday late morning.

The showers and cloud coverage, however, will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend.

Make sure to pack the rain gear to any outdoor events this weekend!

If you're looking to head to the game, rain will start off with some spotty showers late morning Saturday and heavier showers and storms will come in waves throughout the afternoon eventually becoming spotty again come the evening hours.

Stay dry and have a great holiday weekend!

