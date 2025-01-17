Soaking up sun Friday, widespread shower chances for early weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Let's soak up the sunshine Friday before soggy weather returns for the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s!

A cold front will move in from the west Saturday, and we can expect widespread rain Saturday through Sunday early morning.

We are bringing out the umbrellas for the weekend, but maybe the heavier winter coats next week!

Model runs have consistently showed moisture mixing in with these colder temperatures early next week.

This would mean the potential for some freezing rain, sleet, and snow to mix in with rain. This doesn't mean accumulation, and amounts are still being forecast with low confidence.

High confidence exists for it being cold

Medium confidence for cold mixing with moisture (i.e. wintry mix)

Low confidence for amount of wintry mix

We will keep you updated with the latest on-air and online throughout the weekend! Have a great Friday!