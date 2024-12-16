So much for the December full moon living up to its name... no cold here!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The December full moon shines brightly in our skies Monday morning before setting just after sunrise.

So much for the moon living up to its name 'Cold Moon,' because temperatures are balmy to start the week!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 50s Monday morning!

A northeasterly wind brings in warm, humid weather.

Fog will be part of our forecast for areas along the I-75 corridor early Monday morning. Patchy, dense fog is possible across all of our neighborhoods heading through midweek.

We have the warm, humid air in the mornings to thank for that!

Our next system moves through Wednesday bringing afternoon and evening spot shower possibilities.

The next cool off we can expect will be for the weekend with clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 30s.