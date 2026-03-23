Sneaky overnight cold front brings brief cool down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will begin to move in Monday night ahead of a weak cold front that will push through overnight.

The front won't affect overnight low as they will stay on the warmer side in the upper 50s to low 60s. However, waking up Tuesday morning, temperatures will hold in the 60s before briefly moving into the 70s in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will persist throughout a majority of the day with the evening hours featuring isolated showers. These showers will be small and quick, so if you find yourself underneath one, it won't be for long.

Isolated shower activity will roll over into Wednesday before we dry off and warm up yet again, going back into the 80s by Thursday.

As far as the smoky skies go, the wind will shift behind the front overnight and become more northerly, allowing any smoke to be pushed to the south over the Gulf.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.