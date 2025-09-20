Small amounts of moisture helping isolated storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although we still have a good batch of dry air over our area, some moisture is moving in and causing isolated storms through the early evening.

Some showers will linger through sunset, but eventually clear overnight leaving some cloud cover.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 60s in south Georgia and low 70s in the Big Bend.

We are going to be sticking with a relatively dry pattern through the rest of the weekend with isolated storms possible through the afternoon.

Even through fall starts Monday, the summer heat is here to stay with highs remaining in the low 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.