Slightly warmer weather moves in just before rain to end the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's another chilly start across South Georgia and the Big Bend for our Thursday morning!

Hopefully you have plenty layers on Thursday, because the afternoon brings another round of sunshine and 50s in the forecast.

This is still about 10-degrees below average, but at least there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy!

Clouds move in Thursday night into Friday, so what little heat we may get Thursday will be helped kept in our lower atmosphere with clouds acting like overnight blankets.

Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the mid to low 30s.

Highs Friday top out in the upper 50s, but this will be under more cloud cover.

Friday night into Saturday morning rain moves in! Luckily we have a push of warmer air to accompany the moisture, so the wintry mess you will hear about in the news for Georgia stays well to our north.