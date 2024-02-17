Showers, steady at times, continue through the night before moving out on Sunday

Showers have moved into the region today, more widespread in the Big Bend than our Southern Georgia counties. However, rain that has fallen is remaining light in nature, with at most a half an inch of rain picked up over the past 24 hours. Overcast skies with a northerly wind flow have helped keep temperatures on the cooler side today, only in the mid 50s to lower 60s across the area. During the next few hours, rain will remain steady over parts of the Big Bend, with spotty showers possible across Southern Georgia. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s as rain begins to taper off by the early morning hours.

Sunday will begin with showers in the area and overcast skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, before some sun starts to peek out from behind the clouds during the afternoon hours. By sunset, a partly cloudy sky will cover the region while highs only reach the mid to upper 50s. This will set up a sunny start to the workweek, will wind flow generally out of the north will keep temperatures below average.

Lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the 30s as highs struggle to reach the mid 60s on Monday. However, rain stays away as skies remain clear, making for a stretch of dry weather that continues into the latter part of the week. Highs rebound into the 70s by Tuesday, with the next chance for spotty showers coming on Friday. Saturday looks to remain dry and cooler, although at this time some drops of rain cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned to First To Know Weather for updates on this week's forecast!