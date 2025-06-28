Showers clear overnight; quickly return Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers are expected to linger through sunset Saturday night, but do eventually clear into the overnight hours.

The start of the week is going to be a wet one with another round of showers and storms making their way through Sunday morning.

These storms will mainly be in the Big Bend and coastal neighborhoods starting at around 6 a.m..

As the afternoon approaches, the attention will shift to the inland areas as scattered showers are expected.

With not much change in the upper atmosphere, the rainy weather is expected to continue through next week.

The end of the week will bring a cold front with it, enhancing the shower activity.

As far as the tropics go, Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Bay of Campeche.

Wind speeds are 30 mph and the storm is moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Tropical Depression Two has no threat to Florida as it is expected to push onto the eastern shore of Mexico.

If it strengthens to a Tropical Storm, its name will be Barry.

