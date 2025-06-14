Showers and storms expected to stay in place through Father's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As scattered storms slowly dissipate through the overnight hours Saturday, a southerly wind flow is going to keep the moisture in the air and help fuel more storms through Father's Day.

Showers will continue through the evening and eventually push off to the north and dissipate as lows will be in the mid 70s.

The sun will be out as you're waking up on Sunday, but storms will quickly begin to pop-up into the late morning hours.

These storms will start out as scattered, but have the potential to become widespread into the afternoon.

With the rain, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity will stick with us.

Make sure to have a backup plan if any outdoor activities are planned for Father's Day as showers could be frequent into the afternoon.

Have a Happy Father's Day!

