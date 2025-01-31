Showers and isolated storms rumble through Friday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday starts off warm and humid as air from the south spills across our neighborhoods.

Spotty areas of fog are possible Friday morning.

Highs top out in the upper 70s again Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy early evening.

A cold front approaches from the west. A long this cold front boundary, a broken line of storms moves through Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Most storm activity will be more likely across the tri-state region around 5-6 PM with a few areas of gusty wind possible within storms.

As storms move east throughout the evening, we are more likely to see generic storms or even showers as the line loses energy.

Showers and storms will move out of the eastern side of the Big Bend and South Georgia around 12-1 AM Saturday morning.

This leaves us with a sunny and mild weekend ahead!

A few clouds early Saturday clear leaving temperatures climbing to the low 70s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.