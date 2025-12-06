Shower activity lingers into Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The gloomy, rainy conditions aren't going anywhere for the remainder of the weekend as the frontal system is taking its time moving out.

We have already seen totals adding up to 1-2" across the viewing area and with more rain on the way, we are expecting to add on to that. Thankfully, with how dry we have been, the grounds are soaking up a majority of the rain, so flooding hasn't become a major concern, but there are still a few low lying areas seeing water add up. However, this is much needed rainfall with rain totals for the past few months being little to none.

The frontal system will linger a little while longer and provide plenty of moisture for more cold rain throughout the night Saturday and the day Sunday. Unfortunately, any outdoor plans for the remainder of the weekend will be filled with nothing but overcast and rainy conditions.

The rain Sunday will come in waves throughout the day, but the breaks won't be long.

Clearing will finally show later Monday as the last of the cold front behind the current frontal system will push out. From there, a high pressure will scoot in, giving us clearer skies and dry conditions.

