Severe Weather Threats Expected Today

ENTER DATELINE — As severe storms approach from the west this morning, there are multiple threats to watch out for across the viewing area.

Right now, 2 out of 3 ingredients are in place for severe weather. Strong wind shear is present in the atmosphere, meaning there is a difference in wind direction with height. This along with a strong turning of winds in the lowest levels of the atmosphere with height are favorable for the development of strong thunderstorms and rotation that can spin up tornadoes. The third ingredient, thermal instability, is gradually moving into the region now, which will provide the heating needed to support strong thunderstorms.

Tornado

The most significant threat today will be the potential for strong and long-tracked tornadoes. This is most likely in western parts of the Florida Big Bend, but extends into western parts of southern Georgia. While this is said, the entire region has the potential to see tornadoes today, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay tuned to WTXL First To Know Weather throughout the day for updates.

Strong Winds

Winds are already gusting around 30-35 miles per hour across the region with the FSU WeatherSTEM station reporting a wind gust of 47 miles per hour. This is even before thunderstorms move through the region later this morning. In the strongest storms today, winds could gust as high as 75 miles per hour, meaning power outages are possible across the area. Winds will begin to die down just before sunset this evening, but will still gust as high as 20 miles per hour into the night.

Hail

While a low threat, there is still the potential for hail up to 1 inch in diameter in western portions of the viewing area. This will come along with the strongest thunderstorms that build high up in the atmosphere.

Flooding

One positive about this storm system is that it will be fast moving, limiting the amount of rain that can fall across the region. The tri-state region has the chance at seeing 2-3 inches of rain, but central areas, including Tallahassee, are only expected to see 1-2 inches. Eastern parts of the area can expect to see around 1 inch of rain. While a generally low threat, localized areas of flooding are still possible where the heaviest rain bands set up, as rain will be falling at a very quick rate as storms move through.