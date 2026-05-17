Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The eastern portion of the Big Bend and south Georgia is in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon and evening.

The main concerns with any severe storms that do occur is gusty winds (40 - 60 mph), small hail, and isolated flooding.

As of 3 p.m., storms have started to bubble up with frequent lightning and small hail within them. These storms are slow move and are expected to linger into the evening with more popping up as we move through the afternoon. Isolated flooding could become a concern if showers linger long enough.

ABC 27 Forecast in Focus; Sunday 8 p.m.

Expect shower and storm activity through the rest of the evening, especially for those along I-75. Activity will not be constant, but instead in the come-and-go variety and all activity is expected to dissipate by 10 p.m..

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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