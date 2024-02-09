Watch Now
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Friday- temperature extremes and wildfire

Severe Weather Awareness Week: heat facts
Severe Weather Awareness Week: hot car temperatures
Severe Weather Awareness Week: wildfire safety
Posted at 7:44 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 07:44:51-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe Weather Awareness Week 2024 wraps up Friday for Georgia and Florida.

The last day of coverage brings us to the topics of temperatures extremes and wildfire.

Florida and Georgia can get HOT in the summer months- especially when you add in the extra moisture to our atmosphere.

Hot, humid days can make it feel MUCH hotter than it actually is.
This is because your sweat cannot evaporate as efficiently. Our air is already so saturated with moisture that the evaporation process is weakened.

