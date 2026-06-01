Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of SW Ga. tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m this Monday evening for Miller, Baker, Decatur, and Seminole counties in southwestern Georgia.

A cluster of thunderstorms in central Alabama will be in a general weakening phase as it moves southeast toward the Chattahoochee River this evening. However, a few of the storms along that cluster will manage to cause locally strong wind gusts that can trigger local wind-driven damage. Wind gusts will be the primary hazard from these storms, along with times of lightning and downpours.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the activity approaches and moves through.

With potentially gusty winds, scattered power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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